Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Spire by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Spire by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of SR stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.