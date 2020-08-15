Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.27% of CSG Systems International worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

