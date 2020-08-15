Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031,409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 119,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 46,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

