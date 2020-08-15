BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Monday

BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BEST to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEST opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.59. BEST has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research firms have commented on BEST. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

