BidaskClub Downgrades Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Buy

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,156.44 on Thursday. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,044.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $770.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.