BidaskClub Lowers Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Sell

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.63. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chromadex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Chromadex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chromadex by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chromadex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

