Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

