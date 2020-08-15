Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,686 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Black Stone Minerals worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 68,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of BSM opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

