Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boston Beer worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.43.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $817.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.64. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $871.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

