Bp Plc Sells 37,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

