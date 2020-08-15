Bret Steven Taylor Sells 9,412 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,092.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,914,308.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total value of $2,836,447.38.

On Monday, July 20th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $284,925.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,618 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.32, for a total value of $2,350,985.76.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $2,681,149.38.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $220,658.21.

On Monday, June 15th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27.

CRM opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,074.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

