Brokers Issue Forecasts for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.70 million.

