Brokers Offer Predictions for Verso Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $486.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

In other Verso news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verso by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verso by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Verso by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

