Brokers Set Expectations for RAKUTEN INC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for RAKUTEN INC/ADR in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

RKUNY opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

