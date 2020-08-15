BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

TSE DOO opened at C$63.25 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$18.56 and a 1 year high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.86.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

