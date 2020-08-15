BRT Apartments Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRT. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

