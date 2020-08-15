BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

PAYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $8.06 on Thursday. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 60.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in PaySign by 61.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PaySign by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

