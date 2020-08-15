Cable One Inc (CABO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25.

Cable One has increased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $43.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,870.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,797.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,725.78. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,117. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.