Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.50-14.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Caci International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.64.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $229.55 on Friday. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.