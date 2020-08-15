Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

CPT opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

