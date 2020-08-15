Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,432 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 763,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

