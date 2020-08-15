Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,502,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 79,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

NYSE COF opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

