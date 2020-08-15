Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.88) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.35) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.29 ($5.05).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.76 ($4.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.54. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.