Cellcom Israel (CEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

NYSE:CEL opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.