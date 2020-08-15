Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.712-11.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.88.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

