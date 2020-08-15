Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

