Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Bankers Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.