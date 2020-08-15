Critical Contrast: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Umpqua and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 2 4 0 2.67 Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Umpqua.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.80 $354.10 million $1.60 7.51 Columbia Financial $292.72 million 4.63 $54.72 million $0.48 24.56

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67% Columbia Financial 15.61% 5.22% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

