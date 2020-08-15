Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,484 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $219.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

