Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,710 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.54 and its 200-day moving average is $298.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.