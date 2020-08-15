Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.15 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

