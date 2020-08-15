Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

