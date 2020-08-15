Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $588,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $275,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.