Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,742 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

