Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.33 and its 200 day moving average is $194.63. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

