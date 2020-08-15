Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

