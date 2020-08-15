Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 259,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,218,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $11,336,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.