Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 32,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

NYSE:ALL opened at $96.12 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

