Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in PPL by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

