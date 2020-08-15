Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

