Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,942,000 after purchasing an additional 723,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

CNI opened at $102.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $103.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.