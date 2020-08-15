Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $626,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 782.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $32.87 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

