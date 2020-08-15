Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.