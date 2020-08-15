Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 30,531.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Connections by 56.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $3,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,526.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 388,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

