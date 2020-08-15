Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $898,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,625,000 after acquiring an additional 739,933 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,900,000 after purchasing an additional 683,752 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,564,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,676,000 after purchasing an additional 260,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,866,000 after buying an additional 3,157,983 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC reduced their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

