Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cintas by 48.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $316.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $324.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

