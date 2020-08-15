Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

