Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 1,714.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.25% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXB opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $231.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

