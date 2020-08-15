Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 52.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $59.44 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

