Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,626 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

